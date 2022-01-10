Portsmouth named as one of many cities to mark 40th anniversary since Falklands War this year
PORTSMOUTH is one of several cities across the UK that will mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War this year.
A series of lectures, memorials and other events starting this week will be held nationwide to commemorate sacrifices made in 1982.
And on June 14 – exactly 40 years since the end of the war, a special commemoration will take place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Veterans will be formally presented with the Freedom of the Falkland Islands by a link to Stanley during the ceremony.
Falkland Islands committee chairman, Phyl Rendell, said it was important to mark the occasion ‘with due respect.’
‘As a nation, we have moved forward substantially in the past 40 years and it is right that we celebrate how, in exercising our liberty, we have built a prosperous and peaceful country – one which has not simply survived, but thrived,’ he said.
‘We want to approach this milestone with optimism for the future. We now have a younger generation, born after 1982, who understand how they have benefited from the bravery of others and will continue to build on that legacy.’
National events will range from services and ceremonies to talks, exhibitions, conferences, receptions and competitions and will be held in other locations including Southampton and London. Events will also be held in Fareham and Gosport.