Fierce missiles were tested on Royal Navy fighter jets ahead of a major deployment.

Meteor missiles were loaded on the weapons bay of F-35 aircraft for the first time and launched. The milestone trials are considered a significant step towards UK weaponry being integrated onto the fights jets, which regularly operate alongside HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth during UK Carrier Strike Group deployments.

Several flights with the specially-tuned missiles were conducted to gather data on how it responded to usage from the weapons bay, with the munitions already being operational on RAF Typhoons. Pilot Lieutenant Commander Nick Baker and engineer Lieutenant Commander Lewis Roach were both involved in the trials. They are part of the Integrated Test Force at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in the United States.

Meteor missiles are being tested on F-35B fighter jets ahead of HMS Prince of Wales' deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in Spring. | Royal Navy

Responsible for leading the trials, Lt Cdr Roach said: “The first flight of a UK weapon on an F-35 aircraft marks a significant milestone, demonstrating the successful integration of British defence technology onto a cutting-edge fighter. This achievement is the result of extensive collaboration between multiple organisations, including government agencies, industry partners, and the armed forces, all working together to enhance the aircraft’s operational capability.

“In particular, this is a major step forward for the Meteor missile, showcasing its progress toward full integration and future deployment. This milestone not only strengthens the UK’s sovereign defence capabilities but also reinforces its role as a key player in advanced air combat technology.”

What is the Royal Navy Meteor missile and what can it do?

The radar-guided Meteor missile hones in on its targets at up to four times the speed of sound at ranges as great as 120m from the aircraft which fires it. The UK and US governments - including the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) - as well as industrial companies MBDA and Lockheed Martin worked together to carry out the trials.

Royal Navy and other military officials are leading the integration campaign for the F-35B fighter jet, with 617 Squadron and 809 Naval Air Squadron both finalising preparations before HMS Prince of Wales’ global deployment.