Vineet Bhatia was invited onboard the Royal Navy’s fleet flagship as culinary Ambassador for GREAT Britain campaign.

He was given a tour of the ship and even dusted off his chef’s whites and cooked alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth’s own chefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He tweeted: ‘Was wonderful to cook with the chefs of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

‘Can’t wait to return and do a master class with spices for the team.’

The carrier’s official account added: ‘GREAT to meet Vineet Bhatia!

‘A brilliant chance for HMS QNLZ Chefs to showcase their culinary work to a 2 Michelin Chef and learn a few tricks too!’

Vineet Bhatia in the kitchen of HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture via HMS Queen Elizabeth's Twitter account

Vineet also explained that he had actually attempted to join the Indian air force in the 1980s but was denied.

He said: ‘In 1985 I was refused entry to the Airforce for being too short. Yesterday I was invited onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth as culinary Ambassador @GREATBritain for a tour to experience life with the crew.

‘Thank you to all the crew for such a wonderful experience.’

He was the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin star – first for his restaurant in Chelsea, London, and then for his restaurant in Geneva.

His restaurant KAMA by Vineet can be found in the dining hall of Harrods.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron