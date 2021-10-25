Michelin star chef Vineet Bhatia visits Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth and helps prepare meals for sailors
A MICHELIN star chef brought a pinch of culinary star power to HMS Queen Elizabeth’s kitchen.
Vineet Bhatia was invited onboard the Royal Navy’s fleet flagship as culinary Ambassador for GREAT Britain campaign.
He was given a tour of the ship and even dusted off his chef’s whites and cooked alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth’s own chefs.
He tweeted: ‘Was wonderful to cook with the chefs of HMS Queen Elizabeth.
‘Can’t wait to return and do a master class with spices for the team.’
The carrier’s official account added: ‘GREAT to meet Vineet Bhatia!
‘A brilliant chance for HMS QNLZ Chefs to showcase their culinary work to a 2 Michelin Chef and learn a few tricks too!’
Vineet also explained that he had actually attempted to join the Indian air force in the 1980s but was denied.
He said: ‘In 1985 I was refused entry to the Airforce for being too short. Yesterday I was invited onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth as culinary Ambassador @GREATBritain for a tour to experience life with the crew.
‘Thank you to all the crew for such a wonderful experience.’
He was the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin star – first for his restaurant in Chelsea, London, and then for his restaurant in Geneva.
His restaurant KAMA by Vineet can be found in the dining hall of Harrods.