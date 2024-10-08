Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK Government has apologised after an investigation found “misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours” in the submarine service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence minister Al Carns said the “appalling” behaviour should never have happened and “sincerely apologises” to the victim and commended her for her “bravery” in coming forward. Mr Carns said he will hold navy chiefs to account for “delivering the change this investigation has identified”, adding that he has requested a formal review of progress in six months.

In 2022, Admiral Sir Ben Key, the First Sea Lord and head of the Royal Navy, ordered an investigation into allegations made by former lieutenant Sophie Brook, who described a “constant campaign of sexual bullying”. Ms Brook, who has since left the submarine service, said “multiple people” had contacted her with similar concerns after she first went public with her accusations. Sir Ben apologised “personally and unreservedly” to Ms Brook last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veterans minister Al Carns has issued an apology after an investigation report exposed “misogyny” and “bullying” in the submarine service. | Getty Images

A heavily redacted final report of the investigation into allegations across the submarine service listed multiple incidents of abuse and harassment by male submariners, some of whom were senior officers, against their female colleagues. Among the most serious were “at least” one report of rape, while others included lewd comments and sexual gestures. Mr Carns, in a written statement to Parliament on Monday, said: “This investigation was commissioned by the Royal Navy in October 2022 as a result of allegations of misconduct made by a former female submariner.

“The investigation has now concluded and has found evidence to prove that misogyny, bullying and unacceptable behaviour did occur amongst a range of ranks and rates during the period 2014-2020. This is appalling and should have never happened. I sincerely apologise for the treatment that the victim experienced during her time as a submariner, and I commend to the House her bravery in coming forward. Those that have chosen to serve deserve better. The First Sea Lord has also offered his personal and unreserved apologies to the victim for her treatment. Action is under way to address the findings of the investigation. First and foremost, I can confirm that the Royal Navy has conducted misconduct proceedings, and action has been taken against several individuals up to and including discharge from the service. The investigation also made 37 recommendations to address practical and cultural shortcomings which must change. The First Sea Lord has accepted these in full and implementation is underway.”

Mr Carns also pointed to a wider review of the Royal Navy’s working culture and said a team has been appointed to drive “cultural, behavioural and leadership improvements across the entirety” of the Royal Navy. The minister said: “Misconduct such as that identified in this investigation is unacceptable and has no place anywhere in defence. While progress is being made, there is more to be done. I will hold the First Sea Lord, the Royal Navy and the Submarine Service to account for delivering the change this investigation has identified. I have requested a formal review of progress in six months.”

In a statement provided to Sky News last week, Ms Brook said she “remains concerned about the Navy’s commitment to delivering meaningful change”. She added: “It is my hope that this report is not just a token gesture but a starting point for real substantive change. I came forward not just to see justice for myself but to shine a light on a culture that for too long has been permitted to thrive within some of the most elite branches of the armed forces.”