These machines are able to rapidly make highly complex calculations that cannot be done by regular computers.

The BBC said the ministry will work with London-based firm Orca Computing on applying the devices to defence applications.

HMS Prince of Wales at HM Naval Base Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 200422-53).

Stephen Till of the ministry’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DTSL), described it as a ‘milestone moment’.

Most computers process data in bits, which have a binary value of either zero or one, whereas quantum computers use a two-state unit for data processing called a qubit.

Quantum technology has already been installed in the Portsmouth based aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

This happened in March in a world first move by Britain.

It provides a ‘highly-accurate time signal’ on the warship’s combat systems, allowing them to synchronise should the traditional GPS signal fail.

Time signals are crucial, as they provide precise information to the ship’s crew which helps them stay safe while at sea on operations.

Relying on one system, such as GPS, can cause problems if it breaks or becomes unavailable.

The introduction on quantum technology can give warship’s a reliable backup system.

As previously reported in The News, Lieutenant Colonel Scott Wallace RM, of the Royal Navy office of the chief technology officer, said: ‘Putting leading-edge quantum equipment into the front line is a game changer for the UK.’

Quantum technology can process large amounts of data at great speed.