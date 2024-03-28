Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the project to launch Type 83 destroyers is in the pre-concept stage, with ships project to be built by the late 2030s. Minister for defence procurement, James Cartlidge, Type 83/Future Air Dominance System has "not yet reached the level of maturity for budget allocation", with further details being decided once it's out of the pre-concept phase.

With the current escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the bitter conflict between Israel and Hamas, the UK and the Royal Navy is likely to be involved in several worldwide security operations. Here is what we know about the Type 83 destroyers so far.

Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond. The Type 83 destroyers are in pre-concept stages, with them due to replace the Type 45 counterparts. Picture: LPhot Rory Arnold

What is a Type 83 destroyer?

The first mention of the vessel was in the Defence Command Paper published in 2021 - titled Defence in a Competitive Age. Government officials outlined intentions to replace the six Daring-class Type 45 destroyers, and said pre-concept work and assessment was being carried out.

Overall, the government said it aimed to fund sustained investment in naval developments. The Type 83 destroyer is expected to be a futuristic, innovative and modern warship, though its application has yet to be announced.

How far are we into the Type 83 destroyer project?

Concepts for the warship are being analysed under the Future Air Dominance System (FADS). Navy Lookout has defined FADS as a system of systems to provide air defence for the fleet. They added that it is likely utilise a Systems of Systems Approach (SOSA), with the Type destroyer 83 being part of it.

The idea would be for the new warship to form part of a method to deal with aerial assaults from missiles, drones and other threats. Type 45 destroyers are centred around dealing with anti-air threats, though Type 83 ships could have other uses.

What are the Type 83 designs and what will the ships be used for?

Designs for the ships are in pre-concept phase, so could completely change closing to when the vessels will be ready. Weapons which could be utilised include missiles but possibly energy weapons and un-crewed systems. Air threats to surface vessels from drones and missiles is becoming increasingly complex, which is why the MoD is focusing on building warships to combat them.

The last 2030s finish line is due to 2038 retirement date for the Type 45 destroyers, which is the original design life. Those ships have undergone several upgrades, so could still be used in some capacity.

According to the Navy Lookout, a radical design could be for a 4,000 tonne vessel with mixed capabilities, largely equipped with high-end radar and VLS missile cells. "The ship would have no guns (except light weapons for force protection), no ASW capability, no hangar and a crew of less than 50," they added.

The UK Defence Journal puts forward a different option, where the vessels would be in the 10,000 tonne category similar to US counterparts. They would have a multi-purpose function but primarily be focused on anti-air warfare.

The ships could potentially be armed with up to 128 cells for Vertical Launch missiles, comparable with modern Ticonderoga-class cruiser. The MoD is still likely to need ships with anti-air functionality, but vessels which can complete different tasks would be more efficient and cost-effective.

The Defence Journal said the Type 83 destroyer would have over 100 VLS cells, with capacity for anti-air, anti-ship and land-attack missiles, in an ideal world - a "high-end, well-armed cruiser-size ship with long-range", which can compliment the land-attack/anti-ship capabilities of the Type 26 frigates.

How much will they cost?