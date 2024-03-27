Royal Navy: MoD hints at when innovative Type 83 destroyers will be launched to replace Type 45 ships
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is putting together the initial steps to replace the six Daring-class vessels, but this won't be for some time. Labour MP John Healey, shadow defence secretary, submitted a written question to parliament on January 30 asking when the ships are due to launch.
James Cartlidge, minister for defence procurement, said: "The Future Air Dominance System (FADS) programme is in the pre-concept phase. The Type 83 warship is one component of the overall FADS system, and under current plans the First of Class platform is planned to be in service in the late 2030s."
Responding to a previous query from Mr Healey last summer, Mr Cartlidge added the Type 83/Future Air Dominance System has "not yet reached the level of maturity for budget allocation", with the procurement strategy being decided after the concept phase.
What could the Type 83 Destroyer look like?
The UK Defence Journal reports the new Type 83s are expected to be larger than the Type 45 counterparts. They are also expected to fill multi-purpose tasks, rather than being specifically designed for anti-aircraft warfare. The Defence Journal said a concept picture released by BAE Systems shows a ship armed with 128 cells for Vertical Launch missiles, similar to a Ticonderoga-class cruiser.
Type 45 destroyers can carry 48 Aster anti-air missiles in their vertical launching system (VLS), half of what American destroyers can hold. There are plans for the six Daring-class ships to be added with a 24-cell VLS for sea ceptor missiles.
