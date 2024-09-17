Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Ground-breaking” relations between the UK and allies have been hailed as the most important partnership for 60 years by the defence secretary.

John Healey, Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, sung the praises of the strategic defence and security partnership under the Aukus programme. The programme, alongside Australia and the USA, saw major changes in August, with rule reforms allowing for £500m of defence exports between the nations each year.

In a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement to parliament, Mr Healey said: “AUKUS is a ground-breaking strategic defence and security partnership, and a clear demonstration of our long-term commitment to support the security and stability of the Indo-pacific region and beyond. Against an increasingly unpredictable, interconnected landscape, with a war in Europe and rising tensions in the Middle East, partnerships with our closest allies are vital to deterring our adversaries and maintaining that strategic advantage.”

Mr Healey said the partnership was based on decades of integration, sharing and cooperation on defence and technology. he described the changes to export rules as a “breakthrough” which will “streamline future co-operation, create jobs and boost growth”. The UK’s AUKUS Nations Open General Licence was published on August 16, as well as other exemptions being made. “Taken together, these changes will significantly ease our licencing requirements for the export and sharing of certain defence products within and between the UK, US and Australia, including advanced capabilities, technical data, and defence services,” Mr Healey said.

“These ground-breaking reforms will facilitate faster and more efficient collaboration between our scientists, engineers, and defence industries. These changes alone will support up to £500 million in UK defence exports each year, generating billions of dollars of trade across all three nations – improving access to international trade with our closest allies, whilst driving economic growth in communities across the UK.”

A Naval Nuclear Propulsion agreement was signed between the partners on August 5 in order to construct naval vessels in Australia. The Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period at HMAS Stirling in Australia commenced on August 23, with Royal Navy officers and a US Submarine Tender being involved in the project which saw Australian personnel maintaining a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time. Mr Healey said the partnership will continue to be reviewed to bring other benefits to all three nations. Sir Stephen Lovegrave was appointed as the government’s Aukus advisor.

Mr Healey said: “The Aukus report will be completed rapidly and will set out any existing barriers to success alongside areas of opportunity the UK could be taking advantage of, ensuring defence and economic benefits are properly considered. Sir Stephen’s findings will be presented to the Prime Minister, the Defence Secretary, the Foreign Secretary and the Chancellor, with the report’s conclusions reflected in the broader Strategic Defence Review already underway. AUKUS is the most significant defence, security, and diplomatic arrangement the UK has entered in the past 60 years. This Government is fully committed to this national endeavour: working with partners, stakeholders and industry to achieve the maximum economic and security benefits possible, while upholding stability, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”