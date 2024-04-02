Royal Navy: MoD issues contract to 3D print spare parts for warships with printer bound for HMNB Portsmouth
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a deal for two advanced 3D metal printers to be installed at naval bases in Portsmouth and Plymouth. A £383,000 commitment was granted to Additive X - a company based in Ripon, North Yorkshire - to carry out the project which spans from March 14 of this year to March 30, 2030.
The aim is make the Forward Support Unit design and produce parts faster and more efficiently. "Forward Support Unit (B&C) have a requirement to increase capability to design and manufacture metallic items using AdM as existing polymer manufacturing severely restricts the scope of this technology," the MoD contract said. "This organic capability would save significant costs to upkeeps/FTSPs by offering a quick manufacturing capability for obsolescent or temporarily unavailable stores items."
These printers will contain "a two nozzle print system with metal and release materials", and "separate wash and sintering machines". They will be able to manufacture parts of up to 250mm x 183mm x 150mm, and 10kg in weight, the contract states. The document added that parts will be made from stainless steel, tool steel, Copper and Inconel alloy 625.
Intense training will be given to Royal Navy personnel tasked with operating the machinery. The contract said: "The supplier, or their representative, shall provide comprehensive training in the use and maintenance of the printing machine and software applications as part of the machine." The MoD contract added that eight personnel will be deployed at HMNB Devonport and Portsmouth as part of the programme.
