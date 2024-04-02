Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a deal for two advanced 3D metal printers to be installed at naval bases in Portsmouth and Plymouth. A £383,000 commitment was granted to Additive X - a company based in Ripon, North Yorkshire - to carry out the project which spans from March 14 of this year to March 30, 2030.

The Royal Navy will soon have 3D printers at its naval bases in Plymouth and Portsmouth to create spare parts for warships. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-07)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is make the Forward Support Unit design and produce parts faster and more efficiently. "Forward Support Unit (B&C) have a requirement to increase capability to design and manufacture metallic items using AdM as existing polymer manufacturing severely restricts the scope of this technology," the MoD contract said. "This organic capability would save significant costs to upkeeps/FTSPs by offering a quick manufacturing capability for obsolescent or temporarily unavailable stores items."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These printers will contain "a two nozzle print system with metal and release materials", and "separate wash and sintering machines". They will be able to manufacture parts of up to 250mm x 183mm x 150mm, and 10kg in weight, the contract states. The document added that parts will be made from stainless steel, tool steel, Copper and Inconel alloy 625.