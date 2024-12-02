UK defence firms will be prioritised for Government money under a new strategy to bolster the nation’s security.

Defence Secretary John Healey launched the defence industrial strategy and pledge to increase jobs in the sector across the UK. Investors and trade unions invited to offer views on the sector, were a statement of intent for the strategy was given at a London Defence Conference event on Monday (December 2).

Officials are also exploring how to make the defence supply chain more resilient, with the industry due to take part in a “war game” exercise which will test how firms and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) could maintain supplies to the front line if they were faced with fighting and supply chain disruption.

Defence secretary John Healey is due to announce a move which would see UK Defence Firms prioritised under a new industrial strategy, organised by the MoD to help the Royal Navy, Army and RAF. | Ministry of Defence

This is the first defence industrial strategy since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the last version published in 2021, and it is expected to be published in the first half of 2025, with consultation open until the end of February.

“Our defence sector should be an engine for jobs and growth, strengthening our security and economy,” Mr Healey said. “That requires a defence industry that is better and more integrated – one that can keep our armed forces equipped, innovating at a wartime pace, and ahead of our adversaries. We will develop this new defence industrial strategy with industry, with innovators and with workers. We will mobilise the private sector to help face down global threats, direct more public investment to British businesses and create jobs and growth in every nation and region of the UK.

“National security is the foundation for national stability and growth. We are sending a signal to the market and to our adversaries: with a strong UK defence sector we will make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

The MoD said the move will address some of the problems which have impacted the sector including inefficient spending, skills shortages, a lack of focus on exports and long-term partnerships. The defence sector supports one in 60 jobs in the UK - 434,000 - with the majority being outside of London and the southeast. BAE Systems announced fresh investment, with more jobs coming to Portsmouth and elsewhere, with Babcock, Helsing and Rolls-Royce also due to announce new investment.

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS Group said: “The Government underlining the importance of the defence sector to the UK economy is hugely welcomed, particularly the sector’s inclusion as a high priority area for growth. ADS has consistently convened meaningful engagement between our members, MOD and wider stakeholders, and we look forward to continuing this in the latest phase.

“Industry greatly appreciates the opportunity for deep involvement with these processes. To deliver the right capability to support the UK’s ability to deter, it is pivotal that we continue to contribute to military planning activities.”