MoD: Inquiry launched into making most out of military heritage assets including Fort Blockhouse in Gosport
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Chaired by Conservative MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, will examine the importance of several heritage sites in the UK and any barriers to their preservation. This includes many locations in the Gosport area, with 250 buildings and sites being on the National Heritage List for England (NHLE).
This includes listed buildings, scheduled monuments, protected wrecks, registered parks and gardens, and battlefields. Ms Dinenage said particular focus will be on MoD sites and those in a state of managed decline. Fort Blockhouse, cited as an example, is earmarked for disposal in 2025 after being beset by chronic delays, with hopes that it will be turned into a “mixed-use development” of businesses and accommodation. Ms Dinenage has spoken in parliament in the past about regenerating the military landmark, with it currently being left to rot.
Fort Blockhouse is part of the Victorian Palmerston Forts network alongside Fort Rowner and Fort Grange, all of which are partially used on Ministry of Defence estate. Fort Brockhurst, owned by English Heritage, regularly hosts a summer festival and other events organised by Gosport Heritage Open Days. Ms Dinenage said she hopes the inquiry will get the most out of these sites.
“Historic buildings are the centrepiece of many communities across the country, and contribute hugely to the vibrancy of an area. Sadly our built heritage faces a range of threats, not just financial, but also from the burdensome restrictions which make their restoration and upkeep so costly and bureaucratic,” the Gosport MP said.
“The perilous state of old buildings on military property is illustrative of what can happen when historic assets on public land are subject to managed decline. This inquiry will shine a light on the huge benefits historic sites bring and see what more can be done to break down the barriers to their preservation and ensure they can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”
Ms Dinenage is also focused on the regeneration of Fort Gilkicker, where 26 homes are being built. She has been left frustrated by obstacles faced in development. “These organisations are quick to impose punitive conditions on a project to breathe new life into listed buildings, but are suspiciously silent all the time they sit abandoned, rotting into the ground,” she added. Further information about the committee can be found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.