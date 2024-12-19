An inquiry has been launched to scrutinise how heritage assets are maintained and protected, including those owned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Chaired by Conservative MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, will examine the importance of several heritage sites in the UK and any barriers to their preservation. This includes many locations in the Gosport area, with 250 buildings and sites being on the National Heritage List for England (NHLE).

An inquiry has been launched to make the most out of MoD owned heritage sites including Fort Blockhouse in Gosport. Conservative MP, Dame Caroline Dinenage, is leading the parliamentary inquiry. | Brian Bracher Compass Aerial

Fort Blockhouse is part of the Victorian Palmerston Forts network alongside Fort Rowner and Fort Grange, all of which are partially used on Ministry of Defence estate. Fort Brockhurst, owned by English Heritage, regularly hosts a summer festival and other events organised by Gosport Heritage Open Days. Ms Dinenage said she hopes the inquiry will get the most out of these sites.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport. | Sarah Standing (040724-6495)

“Historic buildings are the centrepiece of many communities across the country, and contribute hugely to the vibrancy of an area. Sadly our built heritage faces a range of threats, not just financial, but also from the burdensome restrictions which make their restoration and upkeep so costly and bureaucratic,” the Gosport MP said.

“The perilous state of old buildings on military property is illustrative of what can happen when historic assets on public land are subject to managed decline. This inquiry will shine a light on the huge benefits historic sites bring and see what more can be done to break down the barriers to their preservation and ensure they can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Ms Dinenage is also focused on the regeneration of Fort Gilkicker, where 26 homes are being built. She has been left frustrated by obstacles faced in development. “These organisations are quick to impose punitive conditions on a project to breathe new life into listed buildings, but are suspiciously silent all the time they sit abandoned, rotting into the ground,” she added. Further information about the committee can be found here.