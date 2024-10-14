Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Promises to house homeless armed forces veterans by government have been challenged in parliament.

The issue was raised in the House of Commons today (October 14) amid concerns about whether there are enough properties to go around. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced in late September that “homes will be there for heroes” and vowed to “house all veterans in housing need” across England.

Portsmouth MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan whole-heartedly back the pledge. Local connection restrictions for people applying for social housing are due to be lifted for former personnel of the British Army, Royal Navy and RAF. There were 2,270 households in England owed a homelessness duty with a member that previously served in the Armed Forces in the year to March, according to Government figures. This was up by a quarter, from 1,820 households in the year to March 2019.

Ben Obese-Jecty, Conservative MP for Huntingdon, challenged the pledge in parliament and said the current government must do more than relax local connection and residency tests - adding that more housing has to be made available. He added: “Given this was a key conference pledge, what guarantees are the government able to offer veterans that homes will really be available to veterans?”

Al Carns, former Royal Marines officer and current minister for veterans affairs, responded: “We have Op Fortitude, we’ve had over 2,000 referrals so far and 700 veterans put into housing. We’re going to continue to extend that programme to make sure every veteran has a home in due course.”

Earlier in parliamentary proceedings, the Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, said he is determined to represent veterans, serving personnel, families and dependents. He added: “Be under no illusion, it’s now my duty to serve them in government and fight for them for the deal they deserve.”

Jess Asato, Labour MP for Lowestoft, said investing in locally valued veterans charities is essential to provide the best support for ex-personnel. Mr Carns responded: “This government is looking for the best way to deliver collaboratively across the charitable sector, which includes over 1000 charities, to deliver the best support to veterans.”