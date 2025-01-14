Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ministers have been warned to keep a tight grip on the budget of the £12 billion Tempest jet fighter programme after problems with other international collaborations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plane, due to enter service in 2035, is being developed with Italy and Japan under the global combat air programme (GCAP). MPs on the Commons Defence Committee acknowledged that progress so far had been positive but cautioned that previous projects with other countries had “seen costs spiral and delays pile up”.

The new aircraft is intended to be a multi-role aircraft to replace the RAF’s Typhoons as they leave service from the middle of the next decade. Committee chairman Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said: “While today’s report welcomes GCAP, it also cautions that the MoD (Ministry of Defence) must have a firm grip on the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Computer generated image (CGI) issued by BAE Systems of the latest concept model of the UK's next generation combat aircraft, the Tempest. Ministers have been warned to keep a tight grip on the budget of the £12 billion Tempest jet fighter programme after problems with other international collaborations. The plane, due to enter service in 2035, is being developed with Italy and Japan under the global combat air programme (GCAP). | BAE Systems/PA Wire

“All too often multilateral defence programmes are beset with soaring costs and mounting delays. GCAP must break the mould.” The MPs pointed to the development of the Eurofighter Typhoon, alongside Italy, Germany and Spain, as an example of the problems that needed to be avoided.

NOW READ: Mysterious new Type 32 warship project stalls with designs being reviewed by officials

“A repeat of the structural failings which contributed to unnecessary delay and cost on the Eurofighter Typhoon would place the programme in jeopardy,” the committee’s report said. “We are encouraged that this imperative has been recognised by both the MoD and industry. It was clear from our visit to Italy that they, having also experienced the delays that had been caused on Typhoon, had drawn the same conclusions and meeting the 2035 target date is critical for Japan.”

The MPs noted that “with the defence budget under increasing pressure, it is incumbent on both Government and industry to keep tight control of costs as GCAP progresses”. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The report rightly highlights the importance of GCAP for the UK’s military capabilities, economic growth and international partnerships, as well as the substantial progress being made.

“All GCAP partners are fully focused on the 2035 target date to deliver a world-leading combat aircraft, helping keep us ahead of new and evolving threats for decades to come.”