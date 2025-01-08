Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“United” Royal Fleet Auxiliary sailors finally have something to cheer about as they have accepted an improved pay offer.

Members of the RMT union haver overwhelmingly voted in favour of new pay terms from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) after months of negotiations. Demonstrations had previously been held on two occasions in Portsmouth, with personnel being “fed up” of their pay falling by 36 per cent in real terms over the last decade, staff shortages and other complications.

With the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) being asked to support the Royal Navy more in conflict zones and on other deployments to extend operations for military personnel - supplying fuel, munitions, food and other equipment - civilian sailors had started to feel overworked, underpaid and undervalued. The new deal is expected to bring great improvements to pay and working conditions.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary sailors - who support the Royal Navy - have accepted a fresh pay offer from the MoD after months of negotiations. Pictured are members of the RMT and Nautilus International unions on strike in Portsmouth over pay and conditions on September 3. From L: Martyn Gray, Olly Longden, Andy Rawlinson and Mark Brennan, striking in Wharf Road near Whale Island, Portsmouth. | Sarah Standing (030924-837)

The new deal contains a significant boost in salary, as well as measures to improve the working conditions for RFA sailors. | Royal Navy

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a fantastic result for our RFA members, who’ve stood strong, united and taken several bouts of strike action during this dispute. They’ve secured real terms pay increases, important improvements to their working lives and I thank them for their efforts. This agreement lays the groundwork for securing their future and vital role assisting the Royal Navy.”

The RMT said the agreement includes a significant boost in salary and earnings, as well as sorting backpay for staff to deal with the suppression in wages over the years. A bonus scheme and travel vouchers have also been retained for the length of the agreement. Personnel will also ben deployed on shorter assignments for a better work-life balance.

This is expected to go some way to deal with the plummeting morale which had been impacting the RFA for years, with staff shortages being commonplace and sailors being “harassed” into returning to work early to plug up any gaps. Mr Lynch said further discussions regarding other issues in the RFA will be held.

“RMT will keep fighting to ensure the contributions of RFA workers are properly recognised going forward,” he added. “We now go in to a phase of serious discussions with the RFA and MoD on the future structure of the RFA, their conditions of service and salaries in which we expect to make further significant improvements for our members.”