Ground-breaking quantum technology will be used by the armed forces to conduct more secure and precise operations.

A new high-tech atomic clock has been developed by scientists at the top-secret Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl). It is expected to be a leap forward for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance by decreasing the reliance on GPS technology.

GPS can be disrupted or blocked by adversaries, while the atomic clock’s precision meaning it will lose less than one second over billions of years, allowing scientists to measure time at an unprecedented scale. Minster for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, hailed the trial as a success. The device is the first of its kind to be built in the UK, and is expected to be deployable in the next five years.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has successfully trialled an atomic clock which could be used on military vehicles and warships - alongside other uses for the Royal Navy, Army and RAF. Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle described the technology as ground-breaking. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Integrating cutting edge technology into existing capabilities exemplifies the Government’s commitment to innovation in the defence sector, and to ensuring our Armed Forces have the best kit possible to keep us secure at home and strong abroad,” Ms Eagle said. “The trialling of this emerging, ground-breaking technology could not only strengthen our operational capability, but also drive progress in industry, bolster our science sector and support high-skilled jobs.”

The trial itself saw Dstl scientists test the optical atomic clock outside a laboratory for the first time. Scientists are aiming for it to be used instead of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) that currently exist, as they are a known security risk. Atomic clock technology is expected to provide a stable sovereign-controlled alternative, capable of maintaining precise time during operations.

The application of quantum clocks is not just limited to accurate timekeeping. Improvements made to GPS accuracy can result in more advanced global navigation systems. This would aid aircraft navigation, satellite communication and have other uses.

Further research on quantum clocks is looking at decreasing the size of the technology, so it can be mass-manufactured and miniaturised. The hope is they can then be utilised by military vehicles and aircraft. It can also be used to secure encrypted military networks and enhance the accuracy of weapons systems such as guided missiles.

Dstl’s Chief Executive, Paul Hollinshead, said: “This first trial of advanced atomic clock represents a significant achievement in the UK’s quantum technology capabilities. The data gathered will not only shape future Defence effort but is also a signal to industry and academia that we are serious about exploring quantum technologies for secure and resilient operational advantage.”

Commander Matt Steele, the Future Technology Officer for the Royal Navy’s Office of the Chief Technical Officer, added: “The Navy has been looking at quantum technologies for a number of years and it is exciting to see that the challenges of physics and engineering in this area are now no longer a scientific concept, but is now reaching the cusp of reality. In the next few years, the ability to operate effectively, to survive, and to navigate and also to remain lethal with the use of Quantum alongside GPS will secure operational advantage.”

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has invested more than £28m into research and development of the technology to try and be an early adopter.