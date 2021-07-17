Armed forces personne have been on the front line of testing for Covid-19 and delivering vaccines during the pandemic. Pictured: Royal Navy medics deliver Covid-19 vaccines in Bristol

About 5,200 armed forces and reservist personnel are quarantining after being exposed to someone infected with Covid-19, the All-Party Parliamentary Group has said.

The statistics, revealed in response to a parliamentary question tabled by Baroness Masham, also show that 55,000 military personnel have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

MPs on the cross-party group said the government is showing ‘shocking complacency’ by failing to set out a plan to protect troops from the virus, and demanded that ministers clarify what is being done to prevent their roadmap threatening the UK’s national security.

They also raised concerns that unvaccinated military personnel are being put at risk of developing long Covid, which is known to impact otherwise young and healthy people.

Layla Moran MP, chairman of the APPG on coronavirus, said: ‘The government’s failure to keep Covid cases under control is now threatening the readiness of our armed forces.

‘Ministers must explain what they are doing to address the risks posed by their roadmap to our national security. Urgent action is needed before the number of servicemen required to self-isolate rises even further.’

The latest figures from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) show that 9,502 armed forces personnel have tested positive for Covid as of June 25, 2021, up 346 from two weeks previously.

A specialist recovery programme set up by the MoD for military personnel suffering from the impact of long Covid has so far treated almost 200 patients

Clive Lewis MP, vice chairman of the APPG on coronavirus, said: ‘Military personnel have played a critical role on the frontline of the pandemic, including assisting with the vaccine rollout.

‘It is deeply worrying that so many of our armed forces remain unvaccinated, putting them at risk of getting sick and developing long Covid.

;We know that even those who are young, fit and healthy can suffer from lasting and debilitating symptoms from this illness.

‘The government is showing shocking complacency by failing to set out a clear plan to protect them from the virus.’

The figures come as Covid-19 infection rates across the UK surged to their highest levels since January, at the peak of the second wave.

A total of 51,870 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the latest 24-hour period - the highest number since January 15.

