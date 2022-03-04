Pictured is: (l-r) Terry Buckel (50) and Steve Holland (55) with just a handful of the supplies which have been donated. Picture: Sarah Standing (040322-217)

Pals Terry Buckel and Steve Holland will be driving out to Poland in a rented 7.5-tonne van, which they aim to fill with much-needed supplies for Ukrainian families.

The duo of former sailors-turned-businessmen came up with their ‘road trip’ on Thursday after seeing the heartbreaking images of children fleeing the war.

Navy veterans Steve Holland and Terry Buckel, who now run their own businesses have launched an aid campaign to help Ukrainian families. Picture: Sarah Standing (040322-205)

And within hours of their appeal to Portsmouth for clothes, cuddly toys and toiletries, the pair were inundated with donations.

Retired Warrant Officer Steve is now using his business, Online Cleaning at the Mountbatten Business Park, in Drayton, as a drop-off site for donations.

The 55-year-old said: ‘We have got no experience of doing this before and it is quite overwhelming the response we have been getting already.’

Steve has a member of staff whose sister lives in Poland – and is already looking after some refugees – that has been telling the pair of the supplies that are most needed

The pair hope to leave Drayton on Tuesday or Wednesday to head to the Polish border.

Father-of-four Steve added: ‘We’re desperate for cuddly toys because children out there have nothing to calm them down.

‘I’m a parent with four children. Kids don’t understand what’s going on. These children are going to be scared for a long long time. It’s heartbreaking.’

Former submariner Terry, who is the founder of Lakeside-based Astute Technical Recruitment Ltd in North Harbour, came up with the aid mission.

It comes as the United Nations today said that more than a million people have fled from Ukraine since the war began last week.

As well as appealing for warm clothing, boots, and hygiene products, refugees are also desperately in need of toothbrushes, nappies, towels and creams to help with nappy rash, Terry added.

He added: ‘The news was saying that over 500,000 people had gone to Poland; this morning it was 600,000. Next week it will be over a million. It’s just shocking really.

‘It’s all the worse because of the reasons behind it, though, which make no sense. It is just pure greed and utter dictatorship from Putin. What makes it all the worse is the people in Russia don’t believe anything bad is happening.

‘To see people suffering that way and the miles of queue of women and children trying to get out of Ukraine is awful… every little bit we can do to help someone is great.’

Debbie Harris, deputy manager at Portico shipping in Portsmouth, has provided the pair with assistance in setting up their trip across the Channel and has been praised by Steve, who added: ‘She’s been absolutely fantastic.’

As well as delivering donations, Steve and Terry are keen to help raise cash for a local charity involved in the aid effort – and have appealed for organisations to contact them.

To help, call Steve on 07503 480817.

:: The drop-off point for donations is: Online Cleaning, Unit A4, Mountbatten Business Park, Jackson Close, Drayton

