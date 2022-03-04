Police searching an area of woodland in Waltham Abbey found the body of a man yesterday morning.

Officers were investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Lucas Opanuga.

The student disappeared on February 22, having last being seen by his family at their home in Southgate, London.

The University of Portsmouth is offering support to the family and friends of student Lucas Opanuga since his disappearance. Picture: University of Portsmouth.

According to police, he left at approximately 4pm to go to the shops in Enfield.

He had returned home to London from university on February 8.

The identity of the body has not been confirmed.

Support and counselling is being offered to Mr Opanuga’s friends and fellow students from the University of Portsmouth.

His family are being supported by trained police officers.

A spokesman from the University of Portsmouth said: ‘Police previously appealed for information to help locate 21-year-old Lucas Opanuga who had been reported missing from Enfield on Tuesday, February 22.

‘On Wednesday, March 3, officers searching an area of woodland in Waltham Abbey found the body of a man.

‘Formal identification awaits but Lucas’s family have been updated with this development.

‘They are being supported by specially trained officers.

‘Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

‘Our thoughts are with Lucas’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

‘The university has offered support and counselling to friends of Lucas and his fellow students who know him.

‘Our Student Wellbeing Service and Chaplaincy Service is available to any student or staff member affected by this distressing news.’

