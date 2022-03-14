Grand Hotel Excelsior International Limited has applied for the formal change of use of the building and a series of small extensions to allow its conversion into a luxury100-bed hotel.

'This hotel development is a place to provide not only first-class accommodation, meals and services for guests, but this regeneration project brings a new life to the city of Portsmouth using this existing magnificent building,' a statement submitted with its plans said.

Alongside the 100 rooms spread across five floors, the application submitted to Portsmouth City Council also includes the provision of meeting and function rooms as well as a dining hall and two bars.

Images showing how the former Royal Marines Museum in Eastney is due to look as part of a planning application to transform it into Portsmouth's first five-star hotel.

'Portsmouth has long been significantly lacking high quality four-star or above hotel accommodation affording unique amenities and facilities,' the statement added. 'Along the seafront it only has limited three-star hotels and boutique hotels, all located on the Southsea attraction area.

'With the Eastney historic background and public demands, there is extensive potential to develop the site.'

Originally constructed as the officers' mess as part of the headquarters of the Royal Marines Artillery in the 1860s, the building became the National Museum of the Royal Navy - later renamed the Royal Marines Museum - in 1958.

But the museum was closed and the building sold in 2016 due to concerns about its 'poor' condition and the lack of adequate storage facilities. Its collection was transferred to a new base at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 2020.

The conversion of the building into a hotel, and the retention of the 'iconic' Yomper statue has been welcomed by the director general of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Dominic Tweddle, who said it would see the building keep its historic connections.

Councillor Ben Dowling, cabinet member for tourism, welcomed the submission of the application.

'We have long needed a five-star hotel in the city,' he said. 'It will ensure we can offer a diverse mix of hotels for our visitors and means we can maximise the positive economic impact tourism has on the city.

'It's also great to see plans come forward that protect the important heritage of the building and its long, historic ties.'

The application was submitted on Friday and the council has set a target of May 2 for reaching a decision.

