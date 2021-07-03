The Poppy Factory's employment consultant, Lisa Battersby, who is embedded within NHS Solent’s Talking Change mental health service.

The pilot, one of three in England led by forces charity The Poppy Factory, seeks to improve the lives of ex-military heroes by bringing together care and employment plans.

It’s hoped that by helping provide veterans with stable employment during their treatment, it will aid in recovery and overall wellbeing.

The scheme has been welcomed by Afghanistan veteran Dan Arnold, who is now a mental health advocate with the NHS working across the Portsmouth area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sand and dust gets thrown up as No 3 Company he First Battalion The Grenadier Guards deploy out of an RAF Chinook Helicopter. Picture: Sergeant Will Craig/Crown Copyright

He said: ‘I hugely welcome anything that gives veterans stability in employment

‘Veterans find the transition from the military medical system to the NHS quite difficult. I don’t know why but there seems to be a real negative stigma around the NHS from people leaving the military.

‘So any pathway or system that helps them to integrate with that more and helps them stay in employment is absolutely fantastic.’

Health professionals will be able to refer veterans for support from The Poppy Factory's employment consultant, Lisa Battersby, who is embedded within NHS Solent’s Talking Change mental health service.

Daniel Arnold, Afghanistan veteran. Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Lisa will work collaboratively with therapists at Talking Change and a wider network of local NHS mental and physical health services.

Together they will help ex-forces patients work towards meaningful and rewarding employment alongside their clinical treatment.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, said: ‘The veterans we help often have complex conditions.

‘Dedicated employment support can make all the difference, helping these men and women transform their lives, resulting in increased stability, greater financial security and better health and wellbeing.

‘We are excited to be working with NHS partners to create stronger local support networks for those who need it most.’

Dr Mahdi Ghomi, clinical director and consultant counselling psychologist for IAPT & Veteran Services at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘I am delighted to start our partnership with The Poppy Factory and enhance the support we offer our veterans. We know from our experience finding the right employment and supporting our veterans through the employment process, can have a major impact on their mental health wellbeing.

‘Our veteran communities have a wealth of knowledge and skills and can be a great asset to our businesses and organisations in the city. It is crucial we empower them and help them find their path and this project can help us move towards that goal.’

Anyone who is unemployed, served in the military for one day or more, and has a physical or mental health condition can register for employment support.

To register online visit poppyfactory.org/register

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron