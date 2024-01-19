A remarkable laser weapon which could be fitted to future Royal Navy ships has shot down several drones during initial tests.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dragonfire, a weapons system which can burst a high intensity beam, is capable of bringing down drones, missiles and other aircraft. After nearly a decade in development and an investment of around £100m, it’s been successfully tested by government scientists on the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) ranges in the Hebrides. The Royal Navy is planning on potentially using the system on its upcoming Type 26 and Type 31 warships.

A revolutionary new laser weapon, Dragonfire, could be used on future Royal Navy ships to shoot down drones and other aircraft. Picture: MoD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DragonFire is a ‘laser-directed energy weapon’ which was developed by UK industries working with the Government’s defence laboratories, Dstl. It can engage any visible target from very long ranges - with the precision of equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a kilometre away. It can in theory also be used to hit targets travelling at light speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If an aircraft is hit by the beam, it can cause structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted. The cost of using the weapon is proportionate to sing a regular heater for just an hour - typically less than £10 a shot. Defence secretary Grant Shapps said: "This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionise the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition, while also lowering the risk of collateral damage.

The Dragonfire weapon system. Picture: MoD.

"Investments with industry partners in advanced technologies like DragonFire are crucial in a highly contested world, helping us maintain the battle-winning edge and keep the nation safe." A series of successful showed the Dragonfire system was able to track moving air and sea targets with very high accuracy.

The British Army is also considering whether to use the technology. Dr Paul Hollinshead, Dstl’s chief executive, said: "These trials have seen us take a huge step forward in realising the potential opportunities and understanding the threats posed by directed energy weapons. With our decades of knowledge, skills, and operational experience, Dstl’s expertise is critical to helping the armed forces prepare for the future"