An experienced Vice Admiral has become the Royal Navy’s new Fleet Commander.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse has taken on the role following a handover ceremony aboard HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. He takes the helm from Vice Admiral Andrew Burns, who has held the position for four years.

Vice Admiral Andrew Burns, CB, OBE signs over responsibility of Fleet Commander to Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse in the Admiral's Great Cabin on board HMS Victory. He has a wealth of experience, including roles as Commanding Officer of both aircraft carriers. | Royal Navy

“It is a huge honour to be appointed as the next Fleet Commander, taking responsibility for the operational effectiveness and efficiency of the Royal Navy, and I am immensely proud to lead such a dedicated and professional force, whose service and commitment are felt around the world,” VAdm Moorhouse said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the Government’s commitment to invest in defence, the next few years offer incredible opportunity to continue the transformation of the Fleet, from seabed to space, and with inspiring leadership, agility and innovation my focus will be to ensure we are ready to meet the challenges of a more contested world.”

A Wealth of Experience

New Royal Navy Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse. | Royal Navy

The ceremony was held aboard HMS Victory. | Royal Navy

In the traditional manner, VAdm Burns was clapped by sailors and civil servants out of Navy Command Headquarters at HMS Excellent. He gave a short speech to those who gathered, thanking them for their hard work and efforts in the Royal Navy.

VAdm Moorhouse assumes the role of Fleet Commander with a wealth of knowledge under his belt. He commanded the UK Carrier Group on its maiden global deployment in 2021. He has also commanded various warships including Type 23 frigate HMS Lancaster, the Landing Platform Helicopter HMS Ocean and both HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other roles include Formation Command with CTF150, a multi-national task force charged with delivering security across the western Indian Ocean. This among many significant recent handovers, with Commander Neil Skinner becoming the new Commanding Officer of HMS Dauntless.