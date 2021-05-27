Flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has already had the overhaul to its communication management system, which will help her acting as a floating headquarters for a multi-national carrier strike group.

The upgrade to Queen Elizabeth was completed before she set off on her 28-week maiden mission last Saturday.

Her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, is currently undergoing the work, which is being carried out be by a team of 50 specialists from defence firm Thales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth pictured at sea for the first time. Wednesday 19 May 2021 saw a historic moment in Britain’s carrier renaissance as HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales met at sea for the first time. With two 65,000 tonne carriers in operational service, Britain has a continuous carrier strike capability, with one vessel always ready to respond to global events at short notice.

Winston Mahaffy, managing director of Thales’ naval communications business said the ship’s comms systems before the upgrade was already ‘world-leading’.

‘But this upgrade takes the carrier’s capability to a whole new level, enabling the carrier as a cutting-edge command platform for both the Royal Navy and other navies which is such an essential feature of international naval operations today,’ he added.