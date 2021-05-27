New upgrade to Royal Navy aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince takes them to 'new level'
BRITAIN’S two new aircraft carriers are getting supped up communications systems that will ‘take them to a new level’.
Flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has already had the overhaul to its communication management system, which will help her acting as a floating headquarters for a multi-national carrier strike group.
The upgrade to Queen Elizabeth was completed before she set off on her 28-week maiden mission last Saturday.
Her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, is currently undergoing the work, which is being carried out be by a team of 50 specialists from defence firm Thales.
Winston Mahaffy, managing director of Thales’ naval communications business said the ship’s comms systems before the upgrade was already ‘world-leading’.
‘But this upgrade takes the carrier’s capability to a whole new level, enabling the carrier as a cutting-edge command platform for both the Royal Navy and other navies which is such an essential feature of international naval operations today,’ he added.