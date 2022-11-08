News you can trust since 1877
Embarkation of the Royal Canadian Engineers believed to be at Southsea

Nine rare pictures show Portsmouth and Gosport's role in the D-Day assault of 1944

THE D-Day assault was a remarkable operation from allied forces – both in its scale, and secrecy.

By David George
36 minutes ago

D-Day itself, June 6 1944 is still one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theater of the Second World War.

The News is sharing these amazing, rare photos that capture the event as it unfolded.

In the days before Remembrance Day, we are sharing photos from conflicts throughout history, as we remember the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

1. D-Day preparations

Soldiers walk along South Parade Pier to embark for Normandy.

2. D-Day preparations

Soldiers embarking for D-Day from Gosport's waterfront.

3. D-Day preparations

Embarkation for Operation Overlord from Portsmouth.

4. D-Day preparations

Churchill tank crews making their final preparations.

