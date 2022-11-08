Nine rare pictures show Portsmouth and Gosport's role in the D-Day assault of 1944
THE D-Day assault was a remarkable operation from allied forces – both in its scale, and secrecy.
D-Day itself, June 6 1944 is still one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theater of the Second World War.
The News is sharing these amazing, rare photos that capture the event as it unfolded.
In the days before Remembrance Day, we are sharing photos from conflicts throughout history, as we remember the sacrifices made by our armed forces.
