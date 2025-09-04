The impact of pro-Palestine demonstrations on the defence industry have been analysed by British lords.

Peers in the House of Lords today weighed in with various discussions following demonstrations across the country outside military bases and defence firms. The largest in the Portsmouth area saw hundreds of people descend on the Lockheed Martin facility in Havant, calling for the company shut down the production of aircraft components which can be purchased by Israel.

In July, Palestine Action was banned as a terrorist group after it claimed responsibility for vandalising two planes at RAF Brize Norton on June 20. The vandalism caused £7m worth of damage. Home secretary Yvette Cooper previously said attacks were carried out at various factories, including Thales in Glasgow in 2022, Instro Precision in Kent, and Elbit Systems in Bristol, in 2024.

The national Palestine Solidarity Campaign has called three mass mobilizations against the arms trade with Israel, specifically the F-35 fighter jet supply chain on Tuesday 17th June 2025. | Habibur Rahman

Foreign secretary David Lammy recently called out Israel and said he was “outraged” by the lack of sufficient aid being allowed into Gaza, as Israeli operations against Hamas continuing to intensifying. Some of these incidents include airstrikes on non-military buildings such as hospitals, with families, children, and journalists inside. Given the current situation in Gaza, demonstrations are unlikely to subside.

Members of the House of Lords said staff at defence firms have been intimidated and singled out by protestors. This has in the past gone beyond defence firms, with RAF careers attendants being hounded out of university careers fairs.

How much have defence companies been impacted by pro-Palestine protests?

Analysing the effect on firms, defence peer Lord Vernon Coaker said: “The Ministry of Defence tracks risks to the defence sector as part of its routine monitoring and supply chain resilience. Some UK defence companies have faced costs and disruption due to criminal damage and staff intimidation by groups such as Palestine Action.

“We are working with the police to address these offences and mitigate future risks. While individual businesses have been affected, the overall impact on defence has been limited, with no significant effects reported on the defence supply chain or the reputation of our world-leading defence industry.”

Former Labour MP Lord Austin of Dudley said groups have injured police officers and “smashed their way into factories”. “This isn't a peaceful protest, it’s a violent national campaign. Will the government put in a robust strategy to support the defence sector, and get the people responsible for these attacks before the courts quickly, as they were able to do with other examples of public disorder.”

Lord Coaker responded: “It’s totally unacceptable for people to act in the way they have. There are legitimate protests, which this government is proud to facilitate, but we are not going to our bases to be broken into, people to be intimidated, or protests to stray into the realms of illegality and violence. None of us would accept that.”

Lord Walney, crossbench peer, said it’s unacceptable for anyone who claims to support working people in industrial settings “to seek to excuse or underplay the level of intimidation and fear caused to workers in defence factories who have been terrorised for many years.

Lord Coaker responded: “Nobody should face intimidation for going to work. That is completely unacceptable behaviour. The noble lord has defended the right to protest and their right to make their views known, but to do that in a way which is acceptable and in a way which is according to the law. We all need to encourage people to behave appropriately.”

Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, Green Party, asked if the government has made an assessment of the impact on the UK’s reputation by not imposing sanctions against arms deals with Israel “when the Palestinian people are facing genocide”.

Lord Coaker responded: “The government has made comments on an immediate ceasefire and release of the hostages. You’ve seen what the prime minister has said in respect to the recognition of Palestine unless Israel meets certain conditions. Last September, the government changed the export rules so that we stop exporting arms to Israel in respect to Gaza. I know the Baroness does not think that goes far enough, but the government has taken proportionate and reasonable action in order to say to Israel what is acceptable as we pursue the two-state solution we all want.”