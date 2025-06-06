The annual event was organised by Portsmouth City Council in partnership with the Royal British Legion, to significantly mark the anniversary in a service involved a parade of standard bearers coordinated by the Royal British Legion, a wreath laying and 2 minutes silence, led by Father Cannon White.

The Royal British Legion also invited a Bugler, with the Lord Mayor's cadets to support the service near Canoe Lake.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: "It's important that we commemorate the anniversary of D-Day each year to ensure we remember the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of those who took part in this unparalleled military campaign in Normandy 81 years ago, which helped to hasten the end of World War II. They must never be forgotten, and the service helps to ensure that they never will be."

The service was attended by veterans, military representatives, the Deputy Lord Mayor and local councillors. The Lord Mayor attended D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth’s twin city of Caen, which is a long-established tradition.

D-Day marked the beginning of the allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, with Portsmouth playing an important role in the organisation and launch of Operation Overlord.

You can learn more about the events of 6 June 1944 at the D-Day Story: https://theddaystory.com/

