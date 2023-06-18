News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Armed Forces Day: 18 pictures from Southsea Common

Saturday saw a celebration – and commemoration – of the armed forces and all they do for the country.
By Tom Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST

The Armed Forces Day event was organised by Portsmouth City Council and held on Southsea Common.

SEE ALSO: 73 pictures from this weekend’s Swanfest

It saw a parade of serving members of the armed forces, cadets and veterans, a parachute display from the Royal Navy Raiders and REME Lightning Bolts display teams, and performances from the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, as well as a cannon and musketry display from Fort Cumberland Guard and a Battle of Britain memorial Spitfire flyover.

Photographer Chris Moorhouse was there to capture the event,

(jpns 170623-34)

1. A veteran acknowledges the applause of the crowd

(jpns 170623-34) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

(jpns 170623-33)

2. Veterans

(jpns 170623-33) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Dave Yates, right, and his son, David Yates (jpns 170623-17)

3. Keeping it in the family

Dave Yates, right, and his son, David Yates (jpns 170623-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Dylan Overthrow, four, at Armed Forces Day on Southsea Common (jpns 170623-16)

4. Flying high

Dylan Overthrow, four, at Armed Forces Day on Southsea Common (jpns 170623-16) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

