Portsmouth Armed Forces Day: 18 pictures from Southsea Common
Saturday saw a celebration – and commemoration – of the armed forces and all they do for the country.
The Armed Forces Day event was organised by Portsmouth City Council and held on Southsea Common.
It saw a parade of serving members of the armed forces, cadets and veterans, a parachute display from the Royal Navy Raiders and REME Lightning Bolts display teams, and performances from the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, as well as a cannon and musketry display from Fort Cumberland Guard and a Battle of Britain memorial Spitfire flyover.
Photographer Chris Moorhouse was there to capture the event,
