A brilliant Spitfire display is set to fly over Portsmouth for Armed Forces Day.

A Battle of Britain Spitfire will take to the skies on June 21. Thousands of people are expected to flock to Southsea Common for a free community day of military parades.

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said: “In what is the 80th anniversary year of the end of the Second World War, we are very proud to once again host a day for the whole of Portsmouth to come and honour and celebrate our armed forces community.

"We're expecting well over 10,000 people to again attend, and they will be treated to a full day of action and excitement, including a Royal Navy parachute jump and a full Spitfire display.”

What will take place on Armed Forces Day?

A Royal Navy 'Raiders' parachute jump will take place, with arena displays, live music stage and other entertainment being organised. The council-run event aims to honour current serving military personnel and veterans.

Defence giant BAE Systems is the headline sponsor. “Our thanks again to BAE Systems for its support, which enables us to make Portsmouth Armed Forces Day the hugely popular event it is,” Cllr Pitt added.

The main arena will host the full military parade led by the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band, plus dog shows and the Spitfire display above. A dedicated bike arena will be set up for BMX tricks and jumps that afternoon.

There will be a Field Gun Arena to explore, and a music stage with live performances from local acts through the day. The 6 Regiment Army Air Corps Reserves are bringing a static Gazelle helicopter, with a tactical wing supply from Joint Helicopter Group.

Displays and stalls from veterans, charities and military organisations will also be set up. A free climbing wall will make a return, alongside a funfair and food stalls. The event will take place between 10am and 4pm. Snows BMW & MINI Portsmouth is a supporting sponsor.

Managing Director of BAE Systems’ M&L Defence Solutions, Scott Jamieson, said: “We’re incredibly proud to continue our support of Portsmouth Armed Forces Day. It’s a popular event in the local calendar, offering an opportunity for the local community to come together to recognise and celebrate the incredible contribution of our Armed Forces community – those in service, veterans and their families.”