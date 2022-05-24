The Ministry of Defence has announced that the UK is set to become the first European nation to operate the maritime ballistic missile defence capability, which will be fitted to the navy’s six Type 45 destroyers.

The full upgrade programme will be worth more than £300 million, supporting more than 100 jobs, including highly skilled roles in Stevenage, Cowes, Bristol and Bolton.

The defence system uses the ASTER 30 Block 1 missile, previously used only in French and Italian defence systems on land.

HMS Duncan, a Type 45 destroyer, is seen in Portsmouth Naval Base on February 16, 2022 in Portsmouth, England. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

It comes amid ‘increasing’ threats posed by anti-ship ballistic missiles at sea, according to a Ministry of Defence spokesman.

Defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin said: ‘As we face global uncertainty, alliances and greater defensive capability are more important than ever. Joining our French and Italian counterparts will see us collectively improve the cutting-edge technology our armed forces possess.

‘It is another example of us delivering on the commitments from the Defence Command Paper, helping protect our service personnel when faced with the most severe threats.’

Additional upgrades will include updates to the SAMPSON multi-function radar and the Sea Viper command and control missile system, as work continues on the Sea Viper Evolution programme.

Earlier this year, all six of the navy’s Type 45 destroyers were alongside in port for improvement works, as the ships had been plagued by engine issues since they were launched in 2010, with the former head of the Royal Navy labelling the dodgy engines a ‘bloody disgrace’.

Last month saw HMS Duncan back at sea for the first time since November 2019, after an overhaul that aims to prepare the Type 45 destroyer for the next five years of service.

The destroyer took to the waters off the south coast to undergo a series of trials.

The Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer fleet includes HMS Daring, HMS Dauntless, HMS Diamond, HMS Dragon, HMS Defender, and HMS Duncan.