Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and visitors have embraced the chance to be in the audience for Portsmouth’s D-Day 80 commemorations on Southsea Common - with free tickets being snapped up within minutes.

Around 6,000 public tickets were made available on a first come, first served basis for the separate day and night events on Wednesday, June 5 from Ticketmaster from 10am this morning (Thursday, May 9).

Preparations for the D-Day 80 Commemorations begins on Southsea Common. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although exact details of what to expect at the events have yet to be revealed, both will pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery and achievements of the D-Day veterans, and the incredible work on the home front that combined to make D-Day one of the most important days of the twentieth century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the daytime event - featuring recognisable famous faces, musical performances, readings, and testimonies - went within ten minutes. However, there are still some limited tickets available for the evening event from 8.30pm-10pm which will be a community vigil to fallen Allied soldiers who fought and died during D Day operations and include a live broadcast from Bayeux War Cemetery in France. There will also be live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there.

Preparations are underway for the D-Day Commemorations on Southsea Common. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Many Portsmouth residents have been invited by the organisers to attend the event, including members of veterans’ organisations and local groups, as well as some local schoolchildren to help ensure that the baton of remembrance is passed down the generations.

Residents and visitors have been warned that without a ticket, there is no public vantage point for you to watch the events, although you will be able to watch live coverage of both events on BBC One and iPlayer as well as see the coverage by The News.

BAE System - supporting coverage of D-Day 80