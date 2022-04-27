The Russian foreign ministry today announced it was taking action against 287 members of the House of Commons in response to sanctions against Russian politicians.

Among those now banned from the country by Moscow includes Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt and Havant MP Alan Mak, both from the Conservative Party.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has been banned from visiting Russia by the Kremlin Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-20)

Labour MP for Portsmouth South and shadow schools minister, Stephen Morgan has also made the list – who hailed the move as a ‘badge of honour’ for democracy. In a statement on Russia’s Foreign Ministry website, the Kremlin said: ‘These persons, who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.

‘The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonizing our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation.’

Responding to the Kremlin’s, Mr Morgan – who’s never visited Russia before – said: ‘This is a badge of honour as far as I am concerned.

‘Since Russia's brutal and illegal invasion I have stood proudly with the people of Ukraine who are bravely defending their country.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP has also been banned from visiting Russia by the Kremlin

‘I'll also continue to raise concerns in the Commons about the influence of Putin-linked oligarchs and donations to the Tories, as well as our city's opposition to the disastrous Aquind project.

‘Putin's bully boy tactics won’t stop me from standing up for the values of freedom and democracy in Parliament. That’s what the people of Portsmouth expect me to do.’

Penny Mordaunt, currently a trade minister and former defence secretary, mocked the Kremlin for its sanctions and told The News: ‘Damn, I will have to go elsewhere to experience a repressive regime, a censored media, state police brutality and organised crime on tap. I shall take this as a badge of honour.’

Havant MP Alan Mak is also on the banned list by Russia Picture: Sarah Standing (020519-6892)