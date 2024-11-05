An army veteran was left disgusted but not surprised after finding that someone had used a war memorial as a toilet.

Nick Pell, a former private who lives in Southsea, discovered the revolting mess on Saturday night (November 2) while walking his dog along Southsea Common. He said he was furious, but left unmoved after seeing similar incidents previously.

He told The News: “I’ve made several reports over the years regarding it. The war memorial is constantly used as a toilet. It doesn’t really surprise me, that’s the sad part. There seems to be no solution to it.”

An army veteran in Portsmouth was left disgusted after someone had pooed and urinated on the Naval Memorial in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea. | Nick Pell

Mr Pell, whose father served in the RAF and grandfather died during the Second World War while serving in the same force, said he previously spoke to Stephen Morgan MP about installing a CCTV camera to overlook the monument - protecting it from harm.

Portsmouth Naval Memorial, in Clarence Esplanade, was recently rededicated to mark 100 years since it was built to honour sailors who died at sea while serving their country. It is routinely used for Remembrance weekend services, with parades marching to the Guildhall from Southsea Common.

Mr Pell said he was similarly incensed by a group of roughly 50 youths he saw partying near the memorial, which was left desecrated on the night of October 12. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the group - aged between 15 and 17 - had gathered on the common but some ended up “smashing glass and urinating” on the memorial site. The force said the area was unsafe for members of the public due to broken material scattered across the ground. It was cleared in the early hours of October 13.

Glass bottles were smashed with people urinating on the site of Portsmouth Naval Memorial in Southsea earlier this month. | Portsmouth Police

“They were all doing drugs and drinking,” Mr Pell said, “It’s just becoming Groundhog day. No one can find the solution to it. I personally think a CCTV camera overlooking it would help, especially now because it’s isolated with the seafront roads being closed for the sea defences. The memorial is even more isolated from protection by drive-by patrols. I can’t see people going out of their way to walk across the common and inspect it every now and then.”

Mr Pell said he was told there would be more police and council warden patrols, but they were “empty words”. He added that with Remembrance Sunday fast approaching, more needs to be done to protect the city’s war memorials. “I’ve got hundreds of photos from all the urine over the summer,” he said.

“It’s got to the point where it’s pointless reporting it. I do it every now and again. Every time I’m walking past with my dog, I’m laughing at the venality of it. It just gets to the point that there is always something going on. I’m avoiding it as it’s affecting my patience. There is no solution.”

Bags of glass bottles and other rubbish dumped by youths near Portsmouth Naval memorial in Southsea on October 13. | Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth Naval Memorial is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). A representative was sent to the area yesterday to assess the site and clean it. The CWGC use professional cleaners, especially in the run up to Remembrance weekend. A deep clean will be carried out at the shelter area this week.

“We are saddened and appalled by this act of vandalism at our memorial, which commemorates by name more than 24,500 Commonwealth naval servicemen and women who lost their lives at sea,” a spokesperson said. “This incident is totally disrespectful to those who gave their lives in both World Wars. We work closely with Portsmouth City Council in protecting and maintaining this iconic memorial, and conversations are ongoing in helping to prevent acts of vandalism such as this."

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, Labour, said: “I was honoured to attend the service last month marking 100 years since the unveiling of the Portsmouth Naval Memorial – a memorial which stands proudly in the heart of our city and serves as a constant reminder of the incredible courage and sacrifice of our Royal Navy war heroes. I’ve been made aware of the disgraceful incident from this weekend and will be raising it with the police and council to see what action has been taken, and what can be done to stop anything like this happening again.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the force has not received any further reports of anti-social behaviour at the war memorial since October 12, with only two incidents being reported this year. She added: “Despite this, the Memorial area features on the local officer’s regular patrols, and we will be increasing patrols and working with community wardens and park teams around the Memorial ahead of Remembrance Day.”