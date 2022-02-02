Marion Rachman, 75, and her husband Ken, 84, are set to be kicked out of their privately-rented ground floor flat in London Road, North End, at the end of the month.

The decision was taken by their landlord of 14 years, who told the duo that he wanted them out so he could move into the property.

And despite initially ‘digging their heels in’ and putting up a fight against the eviction date, which had originally been set for Christmas Eve last year, the South African nationals have finally ‘accepted’ they have got to go.

But the pair admitted they have struggled to find a new home and are now worried about their future.

Speaking to The News, retired carer Marion said: ‘We were devastated when we heard that we were going to be evicted. We have been here for years.

‘This was meant to be our forever home. Why would we ever want to leave here?

‘All our friends are here. The dentist is here. Lidl is nearby. I even know the guys in the kebab shop – I don’t even buy a kebab.’

Ken added: ‘We know we have to move and have accepted it.’

The couple were first notified about their eviction in August.

Initially, Marion said she wanted to contest the eviction process. But now the couple have stopped fighting and started searching but say they have hit a brick wall – having been unable to find a suitable home in the city.

Marion said: ‘We just can’t find another place to go. We’re stuck in a catch 22. I’ve spent hours looking on Rightmove. I went on 42 pages and there is just absolutely nothing out there.’

And in a direct appeal to readers of The News, Marion said: ‘Please somebody offer us a place to stay. We’re both pensioners. We don’t have rave parties. We don’t have discos or play loud music. Ken loves growing tomatoes, I like growing flowers – I want to be able to plant a lemon tree.’

Marion added the couple would love to remain in North End or Hilsea, so she can still visit her elderly mother, who is turning 100 later this year.

The pair are searching for ground floor property with a small outdoor space to do some gardening.

Marion said she is not keen to take on a property through Portsmouth City Council, as she didn’t want to tell the authority how much the pair ‘drink and smoke each week’.

