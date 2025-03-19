Portsmouth resident Sergeant Natalie Lownds will be joined by over 100 Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) personnel showcasing their talent at the Mounbatten Festival of Music. Pageantry and skilled musicianship will be on display on Friday and Saturday (March 21-22) with performances showcasing the world’s finest military musicians.

Sgt Lownds, 41, will have spent 23 years in the force this year and this will be her last festival performance. She told The News: “I don’t think it feels real. Rehearsals are just day to day in the same job I’ve been doing forever, but I think when I get up there, it might get emotional. Within this job, I love being part of a large section of musicians. We have such a good team, have good banter and it’s all good fun.”

The Mountbatten Festival of Music, presented by The Royal Marines Charity, offer the public the chance to see amazing military concerts with a West End feel through spectacular lighting effects and presentation. A range of musical styles will be on display, as well as the traditional marches and overtures loved by crowds over the years - all while raising funds for Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charities.

Sgt Lownds, who moved to Portsmouth when she was 12, is a highly skilled clarinet player who has performed up and down the country with the band service - but will soon be embarking on a new chapter. She added: “From September, I’m going to be studying midwifery at university and hoping to become a midwife in Portsmouth.”

Rehearsals took place at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre in Hilsea, Portsmouth, yesterday (March 18). Musicians honed their craft and went over key details ahead of the upcoming performance. LCpl bugler Tom Haynes-Smith, 24, co-wrote the drum static with LCpl bugler Ross Budden.

He said: “It was quite a shock to have everyone playing the part I wrote. To have it played at the Mountbatten Festival this year is an absolute honour. I’ve been in the band service for six years and I've been in the Collingwood band since September last year.

“I love the travel. I’ve done some brilliant trips in my career, which is the highlight for me. Not everyone gets to perform at The Royal Albert Hall. Even though it's the fourth time now, it’s still a massive privilege.”

Lieutenant Colonel Huw Williams, Principal Director of Music at the RMBS, said rehearsals have been going well and is confident of an excellent performance. “We’ve done a lot of preparation,” he added. “All the bands know what they’re up against, so they’ve had time to practice. This has been about putting everything together, making sure the sound is balanced and taking care of the finer details.

“There’s always new people who have just come out of training who are doing things for the first time. One of our soloists this year has only just passed out of training , who is an exceptional talent and a brilliant pianist. I’m sure they’re feeling the pressure. If you don’t feel pressure playing at The Royal Albert Hall, you’re probably in the wrong job.

“It’s very exciting. Normally, pressure makes people perform at their best and a little bit of nervous energy that you can take into the performance. It’s such a special place to play and having over 100 musicians on stage is a special experience.”

