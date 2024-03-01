Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Spey visited the Philippines this week after previously being welcomed by Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Brunei - with her crew training with Gurkha units and carrying out other international duties. She continuing to represent the Royal Navy on her southeast Asian odyssey, visiting countries across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippines greeted the sailors as they hope to learn more about the UK's defence techniques. The country's military is going through a massive modernisation programme, Re-Horizon 3. Defence firms such as BAE Systems, Thales and Leonardo were all in the capital Manila - alongside HMS Spey - to showcase equipment.

HMS Spey carrying out manoeuvres alongside a Philippines navy vessel BRP Valentin Diaz. It is the latest Royal Navy visit to the nation, as part of a southeast Asia diplomatic mission. They have previously visited Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Brunei. Picture: Royal Navy.

A Philippines AW159 approaches HMS Spey from astern during training exercises. Picture: Royal Navy.

Commanding Officer Commander Paul Caddy said: "It’s been excellent to visit Manila and improve our ability to work together with colleagues from the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard. This is part of an increasing level of engagement. With Spey recently taking part in the multinational Exercise Sama Sama for the second time, it is clear that the relationship is only going to grow. The UK and Philippines firmly believe in, and promote the rules-based international system; we share an interest in upholding international maritime law and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The offshore patrol vessel's crew carried out other tasks with Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and local community. The ship's company hosted tours for Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard personnel. Among the visitors were officers who had recently graduated from a maritime planning course delivered by the Royal Navy in Manila in early February.

CO Caddy discussed future cooperation in the region with Rear Admiral Cornelio of the Philippine Coast Guard. HMS Spey carried out joint manoeuvres with the host navy’s fast patrol vessel BRP Valentin Diaz and an AW159 helicopter following the talks. The aircraft is an export version of the Wildcat operated by the Fleet Air Arm.

HMS Spey's crew receiving a warm welcome from the Philippines Navy. Picture: Royal Navy

This latest visit comes soon after two training delegations from the UK’s Armed Forces. The Army sent 20 Regular and Reservist communications and intelligence experts to mentor Philippines cyber specialists for the first time on the global ‘hacking’ war game, Cyber Marvel. The exercise put European and Indo-Pacific teams through their paces on a theoretical hacking attack against national infrastructure.

There was also time for HMS Spey's crew to partake in social activities, including a game of football and 5-a-side matches at the Philippine Marine Corps Barracks in Fort Bonifacio. Coaches from Football for Humanity, a UK-based ‘sport for development’ charity which uses football-focused interventions to tackle complex social issues, helped stage the games.