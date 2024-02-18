Royal Navy: Portsmouth warship HMS Spey visits Malaysia on Southeast Asia diplomatic security mission
HMS Spey visited Malaysia this week for the second time in the last three months. She previously completed a visit to Sri Lanka - where diplomatic efforts progressed for the country's navy to join a security task force which patrols the Red Sea.
Sailors visited Penang - 170 miles north of the Malay capital Kuala Lumpur - to work with the country's navy and support the long-standing Five Powers Defence Arrangements. This comprises of five Commonwealth nations including Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the UK, and focuses on securing the region from threats.
The Royal Navy regularly takes part in exercises in the region including the annual Bersama Lima workout. The five powers join together for these missions to make sure they can work together seamlessly any scenario. UK forces continue to maintain a presence in Penang through its support to the Headquarters Integrated Area Defence System (HQIADS) - which oversees the exercises.
Commanding Officer Commander Paul Caddy said: "Maintaining security in this region is of global significance. It has been an important opportunity to support the UK’s commitment to the Five Powers Defence Arrangements and understand how we can deepen our cooperation with Malaysia.
"Building on the strong connections between our people, and our shared history and values as fellow Commonwealth members, I believe there is huge potential for the UK and Malaysia to work more closely together, tackle shared challenges and uphold the international rules-based system." Sailors hosted a series of tours for Royal Malaysian Navy personnel to look around the ship. They participated in a series of meetings with Five Powers partners to discuss further cooperation in the region.
The patrol vessel, alongside her sister ship HMS Tamar, are on an extended mission across the Indo-Pacific as part of a diplomatic and security mission. A capability demonstration was held for the Malaysian navy, with a reception and sunset ceremony being held for the country's naval leaders, VIPs and High Commissioner Ailsa Terry. After stopping in Malaysia, HMS Spey is due to take part in a sustained period of operations.