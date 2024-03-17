Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tamar is deployed in the waters of the Hairaki Gulf near Auckland on the North Island. Sailors got involved with the Royal New Zealand Navy’s deployable boarding team.

The patrol vessel is also set to go to Fiji for further operations. Training exercises involved the patrol vessel working alongside Swan V and the multi-purpose HMNZS Canterbury - a ship which the Royal Navy said is the "Swiss pocket knife" of the Kiwi navy.

HMS Tamar off the coast of New Zealand. The Portsmouth patrol vessel is due to head to Fiji for target people illegally fishing in the South Pacific. Picture: Royal Navy

Both ships acted as vessels of interest for sailors to board and search for fishing hauls. HMS Tamar will be carrying out joint patrols with the Fijian authorities in the waters around the island chain. The aim is to support the Commonwealth nation and train military personnel in board and search operations to help them curb illegal fishing.

Fishing counts for around one tenth of Fiji’s exports, with illicit activities depriving immediate income to families while also upsetting the ecological balance of the South Pacific. HMS Tamar has been operating thousands of miles away from home over the past two years. Her crew has been rotated regularly to sustain her Asia-Pacific mission.

Lieutenant Justine Lambert, Tamar’s correspondence officer, said: "It is a bit different from doing our sea training in the South Coast Exercise areas. North Island and the Gulf of Hauraki are stunning. The welcome and assistance we have had from the Royal New Zealand Navy has been amazing. The traditional Pōwhiri welcome is an experience that will stay with me for a lifetime.”

HMNZS Canterbury passes HMS Tamar off Auckland

Royal Navy personnel working alongside the New Zealand navy. Picture: Royal Navy

Commander Tom Gell, Tamar’s Commanding Officer, added: “Working with our close partner navy, the RNZN, is like working with colleagues. The training in the Hauraki Gulf with the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Deployable Boarding Team and Maritime Training Group has been outstanding. It has also been fantastic to see the Royal Navy’s FOST organisation and the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Maritime Training Group come together to deliver world class training.

“Tamar and her ship’s company have really benefitted. The welcome and support we have received from our New Zealand brothers and sisters has been awesome. The partnership between our two navies continues to flourish.”