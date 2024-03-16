Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reports in The Sun, the blaze which ignited on HMS Queen Elizabeth last Friday destroyed 100 beds and spread across the mess decks and sleeping areas. The national publication said the inferno started in an air conditioning unit shortly after 11pm, with crews having to fight the flames before the compartment was sealed off to stop it spreading.

"The order came to clear lower decks after the fire broke out and everyone mustered in the hangar for a headcount," a source told the tabloid. "Some sailors were drunk as they were off-duty and it was Friday night. Those that were fit enough were given jobs to help with the fire."

Ten sailors were injured on HMS Queen Elizabeth following a fire last week, national reports say. Sarah Standing (010224-6156)

The Sun said sprinkler systems were eventually activated to extinguish the flames. The £3.2bn Royal Navy warship was moored in Glenmallen in Scotland at the time of the fire.