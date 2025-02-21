Vital funding has been allocated to help a veterans charity support former armed forces personnel in Portsmouth and elsewhere.

Veterans Outreach Support (VOS), based at the Royal Maritime Hotel in Queen Street, has been awarded £766,000 by the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund (AFCFT). The contribution will boost support services for Royal Navy, Army, RAF and Royal Marine veterans across Portsmouth and the South East of England.

CEO Ian Millen told The News at an announcement event yesterday (February 20): “We’re looking to provide holistic support to veterans and their families. It doesn’t matter where you are in the region, you will get the same level of support you would get in the great city of Portsmouth.”

Veterans charity, Veterans Outreach Support (VOS), receives vital funding to keep supporting former military personnel the Royal Maritime Hotel, Portsmouth on Thursday 20th February 2025 | Habibur Rahman

Money is being allocated from the AFCFT’s Thrive Together programme, which will boost VOS’ ‘Partnership in Mind’ initiative. Its aim is to provide a helpline network across the South East so veterans can access the support they need.

“We owe our armed forces a huge amount and our veteran communities deserve access to tailored assistance that best meets their individual needs,” president of VOS General Lord David Richards of Herstmonceux said. “VOS is honoured to have been awarded this additional funding. It will help us to further develop resilient networks of support for veterans, their families and carers across the region.”

Mr Millen said many beneficiaries of the charity approach them with a range of challenges, including debt, housing, mental health problems, addictions, physical health issues, loneliness and isolation.

He added: “If veterans are struggling, it can have an adverse impact on their families and often, they do not know where to turn to for support. We will have a particular focus on families and carers, as well as female veterans and other minority veteran groups by developing supportive pathways of care, in recognition of the great contribution they make to our nation.”

John Scivier, chairman of VOS, former Royal Navy Lieutenant Commander of 38 years | Habibur Rahman

The programme will signpost the services which veterans can access, as well as offering physical and mental health support. Activity sessions and other events, such as choirs and painting classes, will also be run by the charity.

John Scivier, chairman of VOS and a former Royal Navy Lieutenant Commander who served for 38 years, said: “The programme is extremely important as it provides that network of help to make sure the veterans access the often unique support services they need.

David Yates jnr, volunteer of VOS, son of David Yates who was a Royal Navy Medic. Veterans charity, Veterans Outreach Support (VOS), receives vital funding to keep supporting former military personnel the Royal Maritime Hotel, Portsmouth on Thursday 20th February 2025 | Habibur Rahman

“The amount of help out there can vary. The phrase postcode lottery is bandied around. It does depend where you are as to what help is out there. One of the main issues we sometimes encounter is the veterans don’t know what help is out there and how to get it. It’s the job of Veterans Outreach Support and other charities to signpost them to the best help they can get.”

David Yates jnr used to be a carer for his father, Royal Navy medic David Yates snr, before he died on February 7 of this year. Mr Yates said his dad always spoke very highly of VOS events. “He always took the remembrance services very seriously and did his best to get to the Guildhall,” he added.

“He loved the banter, humour and good community spirit at VOS. Whenever you went to an event, you were always struck by the happy buzz of people getting together. People said my dad always smiled when he was there. VOS creates that opportunity for people to meet up, share ideas and help each other through life’s path.”