Hundreds of beacons and lamp lights are set to be lit across the UK to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings - the first of which will be in Portsmouth.

Pageant Master of D-Day80, Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR is organising a commemorative beacon and Lamp Lights of Peace lighting across the UK at 9.15pm on June 6 and will consist of 800 beacons and hundreds of Lamp Lights of Peace being lit along the UK coastline and territories - as well as five beaches in Normandy.

Max Leonard has designed a beacon which will light up the city during the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations. Picture: John Gasser

The first beacon will be ignited at the naval base, HMNB Portsmouth by Bruno himself who will use a ceremonial torch, both of which have been specifically created and donated by BAE Systems for the occasion. It was designed by engineer Max Leonard, and will contain within the base and handle, sand from the five Normandy beaches the allies landed on.

Scott Jamieson, Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business, said: “It’s a privilege to be involved in this project to give recognition to the brave men and women who gave so much to protect our country.

“We have a long and proud history of supporting the UK Armed Forces and are committed to serving those who serve and protect us which is a source of great pride to everyone who works at BAE Systems.”

A graphic of the D-Day beacon concept

Bruno Peek added his delight at BAE’s involvement in the design and manufacture of the Principal D-Day 80 Beacon which will be installed at the Naval Base in Portsmouth.

D-Day coverage supported by BAE Systems

He added: “The base was the headquarters and main departure point for the naval units and associated ground forces destined for Sword Beach on the Normandy coast, on 6 June 1944. This was one of the five beaches landed on by many thousands of brave individuals who sacrificed their lives, helping to secure the freedom we all enjoy today.”

