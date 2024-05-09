Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From a Royal Navy parachute jump to a full display from the Red Arrows, Southsea’s Armed Forces Day will be fuelled with various incredible sights.

Taking place on June 8, this year's Armed Forces Day will be hosted on Southsea Common and will be free of charge to everyone. The event is being held at the end of a week of D-Day commemorations which starts in Portsmouth on Wednesday 5 June, to give everyone the opportunity to come together and celebrate our armed forces community.

The day is being organised by Portsmouth City Council and a full Red Arrows display across the Solent will be part of a packed Armed Forces Day. A Royal Navy parachute jump, military parades and vehicles, and live music will all be present throughout the day as well as funfair rides for children to enjoy. There will also be a free climbing wall, laser tag and obstacle course will help keep children and adults entertained as well as arts and crafts.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council leader said: "Portsmouth Armed Forces Day is one of the biggest and best-loved events of the year, and with it being held on the Saturday after the 80th anniversary of D-Day, it's even more significant this year.

Armed Forces Day 2023 Picture:Solent Sky Services

"We're so excited to have a full Red Arrows display along with a packed line up. Thousands are expected to turn out so please come along to celebrate our incredible armed forces community and help make this the best Portsmouth Armed Forces Day yet."

The Red Arrows will be heading to the south coast three times this summer as they will also be making an appearance over the Solent for the D-Day events and they will be seen at Goodwood.

The event will take place on the common between 10am and 4pm and no tickets will be required to gain entry. BAE Systems is the headline sponsor this year, allowing the city council to provide even more action and excitement and run the event for free.

