Patrol ship HMS Spey has joined navies, coast guards and police to tackle the mission in the south-west Pacific.

Over 10 days Spey took part in Operation Island Chief, one of four concerted efforts every year focusing on detecting, reporting, apprehending and deterring illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

HMS Spey pictured near Fiji during her mission in the Pacific

Illegal fishing is estimated to cost the Pacific Island nations more than £127m every year in lost revenue.

Seventeen nations have joined forces to monitor activities across a vast area of the Pacific – more than 18.4m square kilometers of ocean, 30 times larger than the North Sea and rich with tuna – covering waters in the economic exclusion zones of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu amongst others.

It’s the first time the Royal Navy has taken part in the operation, one of many varied missions as part of the broader five-year Pacific mission by sister patrol ships HMS Spey and Tamar.

Spey has most recently been operating further south, first off, the northern coast of Australia, now, to the east, in the islands, centred on Fiji.

A Fijian Sea Rider observes in HMS Spey's control room

The patrol ship’s crew met members of the Fijian government ahead of the operation, then embarked local military and police personnel as part of an agreement recently signed between the two nations.

The Fijians shared their knowledge and experience of local waters and ‘patterns of life’ – regular activities by seafarers – and efforts to curb illegal fishing.

‘This is the second time that I have worked with the Fijians and both times has been a complete pleasure,' Spey’s deputy coxswain, Petty Officer Marc Brown said.

A sailor from HMS Spey gets to grip with an iguana

‘Their professionalism, willingness to get stuck in and integrate with the ship’s company has been second to none. I would be happy to work with the Fijian Navy any time.’

In a brief break in the operation, Spey’s sailors were given unparalleled access to Yadua Taba wildlife sanctuary.

The site – home to approximately 14,000 crested iguanas – is not open to the public.