Prime minister Boris Johnson wearing a face mask leaves Downing Street. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The PM is expected to be flown into Portsmouth Naval Base this morning for the visit, where he will meet members of the ship’s company and tour the aircraft carrier.

It comes after the 65,000-tonne leviathan arrived back in the city on Wednesday, a few days earlier than expected.

The £3.2bn warship – the flagship of the Royal Navy – arrived with its embarked air wing of F-35B stealth jets to collect supplies ahead of its deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

She is expected to set sail for her maiden mission tomorrow.

