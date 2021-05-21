Prime minister Boris Johnson due to visit Portsmouth to see HMS Queen Elizabeth
PRIME minister Boris Johnson is due to visit Portsmouth today to wish good luck to the crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the aircraft carrier’s maiden deployment.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 10:15 am
Updated
Friday, 21st May 2021, 10:48 am
The PM is expected to be flown into Portsmouth Naval Base this morning for the visit, where he will meet members of the ship’s company and tour the aircraft carrier.
It comes after the 65,000-tonne leviathan arrived back in the city on Wednesday, a few days earlier than expected.
The £3.2bn warship – the flagship of the Royal Navy – arrived with its embarked air wing of F-35B stealth jets to collect supplies ahead of its deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.
She is expected to set sail for her maiden mission tomorrow.