Prince Michael of Kent was given a tour of Gosport’s Royal Navy Submarine Museum, where he was able to met with the team tasked with preserving the history of the ‘silent service’.

The prince – who is the Queen’s cousin – last visited the naval attraction in 2016 and was accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson.

Among the highlights of the royal’s latest trip around the heritage site included the museum’s newest exhibit, Silent and Secret, which explores the history of the nuclear deterrent at sea.

Prince Michael admires the Wall of Remembrance at the naval museum in Gosport. Photo: NMRN

He also went in Holland 1, to learn more about the conservation challenges behind the Royal Navy’s first submarine which commemorates its 120th anniversary later this year as well as stopping at the memorial garden to see the Wall of Remembrance.

Sarah Dennis, executive director of resources at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, was grateful for the royal’s visit.

She added: ‘It was a real pleasure to welcome HRH Prince Michael of Kent to the Royal Navy Submarine Museum.

HRH Prince Michael of Kent with guides for HMS Alliance at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport. Credit NMRN

‘HRH’s visit spanned much of the submarine service’s 120-year history; exploring and hearing about the rescue and conservation of Holland 1, the Royal Navy’s first submarine, and also visiting the ‘Silent and Secret’ exhibition where he spoke to some of the museum’s Friends who had served on the Royal Navy’s at-sea nuclear deterrent.

‘The prince took time to chat with members of the museum’s team of volunteer guides about the important work they do telling their first-hand experiences of the submarine service to our visitors and took a quiet moment visiting the Garden of Remembrance.’

