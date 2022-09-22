As Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, Anne will be stopping by Portsmouth Naval Base tomorrow to meet members of the Royal Navy who took part in the procession.

The Princess Royal will then move on to St Omer Barracks, Aldershot, in the afternoon.

The Queen's coffin is being followed by the Queen's children King Charles III, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Earl of Inverness, Prince Edward Earl of Wessex and Forfar. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Colonel-in-Chief of both the Royal Logistic Corps and Royal Corps of Signals, she will visit personnel from across the Corps who played a key role in providing logistical support for the funeral and other associated ceremonial duties.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, will visit troops on deployment in Estonia and Germany to recognise their service to King and country.

in his role as Royal Colonel of 2nd Battalion The Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, arrived in Tallin, Estonia on Wednesday evening ahead of Thursday’s visit to Camp Tapa military base.

Once there, he will meet with 2 Rifles personnel to thank them for their vital support to UK military operations, their service to the Queen during her time as Commander-in-Chief, and their commitment to King Charles as Head of the Armed Forces.

The earl will then travel to Paderborn, Germany on Friday to visit troops on deployment from the Royal Wessex Yeomanry at the Normandy Barracks and pay tribute to the ongoing service of the armed forces stationed abroad.

The royal family is continuing its period of mourning for the Queen, to be observed until seven days after the funeral.