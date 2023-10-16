Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ceremony will be held at the newly completed British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer in France for the first time on June 6, 2024. Official commemorations will also take place at Bayeux Cathedral and at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Bayeux War Cemetery in the region.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps said: “The story of D-Day reminds us of the tragic price paid to free western Europe from tyranny. We will do all we can to remember those who died and thank those who served in the defence of freedom 80 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Armed Forces are inspired by the legacy of the greatest generation and will lead the nation in commemorating their bravery next year.” The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said commemorative events will be held across the UK for veterans who cannot make it to France, but a list of hosting cities has yet to be released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retired Wing Commander Steve Dean (right), project manager for the British Normandy Memorial, and Myles Hunt (left) Head Gardener raise the Union Flag at sunrise to mark the 78th anniversary of D-Day at The British Normandy Memorial overlooking Gold Beach on June 06, 2022 in Ver-sur-Mer, France. A commemoration for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024 will be held at the memorial. The MoD said other events will take place across the UK, but has not confirmed the locations - raising questions about Portsmouth's involvement. (Photo by Kiran Ridley)

Portsmouth hosted the 75th anniversary commemorations, with the late Queen Elizabeth II, politicians and veterans visiting a ceremony in Southsea Common in 2019. The Red Arrows performed a fly past to mark the occasion.

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, has called on the government to not forget about the city and use it for ceremonies. The MoD said further details of the commemorations across the UK will be released next year.

The British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, where commemorations will be held to honour those who lost their lives at D-Day. The 80th anniversary of the event is on June 6, 2024, but questions have been raised about Portsmouth's involvement. Picture: MoD.

The MoD is encouraging Second World War veterans to register with the Royal British Legion (RBL) to attend the events in France. RBL director of remembrance, Philippa Rawlinson, said: “Nearly 80 years ago, over 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy to fight for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s vital we honour and remember the service and sacrifice of these brave men, so we encourage D-Day veterans, families and carers who wish to be involved in next year’s commemorations, to come forward and contact the Royal British Legion.”

General Lord Dannatt, chairman of trustees for the Normandy Memorial Trust, added: “The 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be a significant moment for the nation, a reminder of the United Kingdom’s vital role in re-establishing western Europe’s freedoms, a reminder too that tyranny must always be challenged.

"The British Normandy Memorial is proud to be the setting for the British national commemoration. On June 6 next year we will remember those who gave their lives in the summer of 1944 in the cause of freedom and welcome, with profound gratitude, some of the last, indefatigable members of that remarkable wartime generation.”

D-Day veteran 98-year-old Jack Quinn CDS Leg d’Hon, coxswain of a Royal Marines landing craft overnight on 5 June 1944. Picture: MoD

The British Normandy Memorial was partially funded by the UK government and was inaugurated by French president Emmanuel Macron, and then prime minister Theresa May, during the 75th anniversary commemorations in 2019. It officially opened two years ago in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad