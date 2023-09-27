Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to sources speaking to The Sun, the Spanish made it extremely difficult for the RAF aerobatics team to perform there for the first time in 14 years – forcing Grant Shapps to take action and cancel the show.

He also reportedly stopped another show in Menorca from taking place – with the pilots preparing for take off at dawn. A source told the national publication: “They had threatened to ban inbound civilian flights from using Malaga as their designated diversion airport.

The Red Arrows and defence secretary Grant Shapps. Picture: Habibur Rahman - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

"That would mean every plane to Gibraltar would need more fuel to get to an airport further away in an emergency.” The source added that this action would be a major hit to Gibraltar’s economy.

Local officials asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to cancel the show, with Mr Shapps stopping the Menorca event in retaliation. A defence source told The Sun: “It’s totally hypocritical. Spain were happy for the Red Arrows to perform in Menorca, to boost that island’s economy, but not on Gibraltar. They can’t have their paella and eat it.”

The Red Arrows last performed in Gibraltar in 2009, only making two appearances in the British Overseas Territory over the last 30 years. The MoD told the national newspaper that a variety of potential display dates and places are considered as part of planning operations.