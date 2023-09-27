News you can trust since 1877
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Red Arrows: Defence secretary Grant Shapps furious after RAF aerobatics team show in Gibraltar cancelled

The defence secretary has been left fuming after a Red Arrows show in Gibraltar was axed.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
According to sources speaking to The Sun, the Spanish made it extremely difficult for the RAF aerobatics team to perform there for the first time in 14 years – forcing Grant Shapps to take action and cancel the show.

He also reportedly stopped another show in Menorca from taking place – with the pilots preparing for take off at dawn. A source told the national publication: “They had threatened to ban inbound civilian flights from using Malaga as their designated diversion airport.

NOW READ: Grant Shapps appointed defence secretary

The Red Arrows and defence secretary Grant Shapps. Picture: Habibur Rahman - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.The Red Arrows and defence secretary Grant Shapps. Picture: Habibur Rahman - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.
The Red Arrows and defence secretary Grant Shapps. Picture: Habibur Rahman - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.
"That would mean every plane to Gibraltar would need more fuel to get to an airport further away in an emergency.” The source added that this action would be a major hit to Gibraltar’s economy.

Local officials asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to cancel the show, with Mr Shapps stopping the Menorca event in retaliation. A defence source told The Sun: “It’s totally hypocritical. Spain were happy for the Red Arrows to perform in Menorca, to boost that island’s economy, but not on Gibraltar. They can’t have their paella and eat it.”

The Red Arrows last performed in Gibraltar in 2009, only making two appearances in the British Overseas Territory over the last 30 years. The MoD told the national newspaper that a variety of potential display dates and places are considered as part of planning operations.

Mr Shapps took over as defence secretary in August and has claimed he will maintain Armed Forces spending.

Related topics:Grant ShappsGibraltarRed ArrowsRAF