The former energy and transport secretary has just been handed the role by prime minister Rishi Sunak in a mini-reshuffle following Mr Wallace’s formal resignation. Mr Shapps tweeted: “I’m honoured to be appointed as Defence Secretary by @RishiSunak.

"I’d like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defence & global security over the last 4 years. As I get to work at @DefenceHQ I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion.” In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Mr Wallace said: “The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The United Kingdom is respected around the world for our armed forces and that respect has only grown more since the war in Ukraine. I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by Government and savings were achieved by hollowing out.”

The Conservative MP for Wyre and Preston North announced last month that he would resign from the senior Cabinet role at the next reshuffle, bringing an end to his four years in the job. Mr Sunak praised Mr Wallace, telling him he leaves office with the Prime Minister’s “thanks and respect”.

Mr Wallace, who served under three prime ministers in the position, played a key role in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was a close ally of Boris Johnson. He backed the current prime minister during last summer’s Conservative leadership race.

Grant Shapps leaves Downing Street after being appointed Defence Secretary in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mini-reshuffle, which was prompted by Ben Wallace’s formal resignation. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his tenure, the politician had made little secret of his desire to boost the defence forces budget and in his final letter as defence secretary he repeated his case for investment. “I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable,” he told the Prime Minister.

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy bomb disposal team called to Gosport

“We both share the belief that now is the time to invest.” Mr Sunak told his party colleague that he had been a “vigorous advocate for the defence of the realm”.

“The dedication and skill with which you have discharged your responsibilities as Secretary of State for Defence has been typical of your belief in public service and deep commitment to the armed forces and security of the UK. You leave the Ministry of Defence and the Armed forces well placed to face the future.”

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Grant Shapps’ appointment has been backed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who praised the decision on X. Shadow defence secretary John Healey congratulated Mr Shapps on his new role, but warned he was taking charge after more than a decade of Conservative failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad