Red Arrows to head to Portsmouth for the city's big D-Day 80 event - when you can see them in Hampshire
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team has announced its list of events confirmed so far for for 2024 to celebrate their 60th season. Included in the list is a flypast at the D-Day National Commemorative event taking place on June 5. Details for the day are still under wraps, but it is widely expected to feature a public commemorative event on Southsea Common.
Confirmation of the Red Arrows' fly past is expected to be one of the day's key moments, as the city and surrounding area remembers its vital role in the planning and preparations for the D-Day landings which was to be the turning point of the Second World War.
However June 5 may not be the only time this year the Red Arrows could be spotted over Hampshire. On June 15 the team is expected to take part in a fly past for the King's birthday in London which can include a route over our county.
The Red Arrows will also almost certainly fly over the south of the county as part of their popular display at the Festival of Speed at Goodwood near Chichester on July 11 and 12. They will also take part in a flypast at the Farnborough Airshow on July 27.
This year marks the team's 60th anniversary which they launched with a special display above the skies of RAF Waddington, bringing together teammates old and new For more details about the Red Arrows watch a 12 minute feature film going behind-the-scenes with the Red Arrows filmed for our sister TV channel Shots! which is available here.